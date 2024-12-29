Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 1,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Foxby Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Foxby Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.7402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

