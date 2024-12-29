Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.