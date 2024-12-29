Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.