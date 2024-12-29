Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Full Metal Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -153.56.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
