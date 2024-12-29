Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,817.36. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

