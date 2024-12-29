Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

