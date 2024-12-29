Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
