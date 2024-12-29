G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 102.3% in December

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

WILC opened at $16.65 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

