Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.50. 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

