Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 17th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.70 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.03 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
