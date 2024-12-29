Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 6,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.