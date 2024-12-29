Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 23200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 128.91 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globex Mining Enterprises

In related news, Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $44,468. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

