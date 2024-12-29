goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.3 days.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. goeasy has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $150.66.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

