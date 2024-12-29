Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 1,115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00. Insiders have acquired 4,357,000 shares of company stock worth $192,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

