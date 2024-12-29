Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.65 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.54 ($0.45). Approximately 34,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 309,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £30.39 million and a PE ratio of -507.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.68.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.