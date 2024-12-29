Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The stock has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

