Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.43. 8,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $479.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

