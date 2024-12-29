Graham Ascough Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPRGet Free Report) insider Graham Ascough purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,422.36).

Geopacific Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Geopacific Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company holds 100% interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. Geopacific Resources Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geopacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.