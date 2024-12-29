Graham Ascough Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) Stock

Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Ascough purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,422.36).

Geopacific Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Geopacific Resources Company Profile

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company holds 100% interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. Geopacific Resources Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

