Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Granite Construction Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.
