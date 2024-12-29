Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1979 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.1 %

GRP.U stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

