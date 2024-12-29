Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

