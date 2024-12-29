Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.9 %
GHI stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
