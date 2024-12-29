Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

GHI stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

