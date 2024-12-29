Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $27.15. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $452.15 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

