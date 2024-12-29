Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
