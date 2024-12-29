Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50). Approximately 14,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Gusbourne Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.22 million, a PE ratio of -663.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

