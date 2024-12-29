HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $528.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.