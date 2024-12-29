Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.85. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWX shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

