Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $25.35 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

