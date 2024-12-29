Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 549,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,180,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Herbalife by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.