HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.29. HORIBA has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $100.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.16.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

