Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HBANL opened at $25.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
