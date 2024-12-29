HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HUYA by 162.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

