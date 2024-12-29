Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 122,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
