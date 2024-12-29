ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Trading Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ICC Labs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.