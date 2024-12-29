IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

IGG Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

IGG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.