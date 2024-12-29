IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
IGG Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
IGG Company Profile
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGG
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.