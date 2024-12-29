IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,754,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 4,485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IGO Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $3.10 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
About IGO
