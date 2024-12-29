IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,754,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 4,485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IGO Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $3.10 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

About IGO

Featured Stories

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

