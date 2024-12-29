Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 3,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

