Information Services Co. (ISV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 15th

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:ISV opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$20.29 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$479.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.26.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Information Services will post 2.2194553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

