Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 168050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGM shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingram Micro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

