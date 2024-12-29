Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

