Insider Buying: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Buys 86,000 Shares of Stock

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,436.60.

TSE:CTX opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

