Insider Buying: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Buys 86,000 Shares of Stock

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,436.60.
Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance
TSE:CTX opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile
