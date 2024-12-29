Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 40,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 18,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

