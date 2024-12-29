Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 40,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 18,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.