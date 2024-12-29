Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 606.3 days.
Intact Financial Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $151.37 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30.
Intact Financial Company Profile
