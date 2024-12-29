Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 606.3 days.

Intact Financial Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $151.37 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.