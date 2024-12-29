Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 97459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Intermap Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.07.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

