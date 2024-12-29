Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

