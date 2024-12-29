Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

