Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

