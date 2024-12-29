Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

