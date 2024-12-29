Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

