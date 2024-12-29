Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Activity

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Further Reading

