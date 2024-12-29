Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

