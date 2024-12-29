Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. Insiders have bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.